Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

Photo by Freepik

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.

I was trapped in the basement for months, with little to no contact with the outside world. My father would bring me food and water, but he refused to answer any of my questions or let me leave. He said that I couldn't leave the basement because it wasn't safe for me to be seen by anyone. I was confused and scared, but I had no choice but to comply with his demands.

As the days turned into weeks, and the weeks turned into months, my father's behavior became increasingly erratic. He would often come down to the basement to talk to me, ranting about how he needed to find a new wife to take care of him and provide him with more children. He said that my mother's death had left a hole in his life that needed to be filled.

I was horrified by my father's words, and I begged him to let me go. I told him that I didn't want him to find another wife, that I would take care of him myself. But he refused to listen. He was determined to find a new wife, no matter the cost.

As the months passed, my father's search for a new wife became more and more desperate. He would often come down to the basement to talk to me, telling me about the women he had met and how they weren't good enough for him. I could see the pain in his eyes, and I knew that he was hurting just as much as I was. But I also knew that his actions were wrong and that what he was doing to me was not right.

Finally, after months of being locked in the basement, my father found a new wife. He told me that he was going to let me out of the basement and that I could finally leave. I was overjoyed and relieved, but also heartbroken that my father had been willing to lock me away for so long just to find a new wife.

I left my father's house that day, and I never looked back. I knew that I could never forgive him for what he had done, but I also knew that I needed to move on with my life. I hope that my father's new wife is able to bring him the happiness he so desperately sought, but I also hope that he learns to realize that love and family cannot be forced, they must be built with care and understanding.

This story is fictional, and it is important to note that locking someone away and keeping them isolated is a form of abuse, and it is never acceptable. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, it is important to seek help and support from trusted friends, family, or authorities.