Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs

In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:

I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I don’t care what he did to me. No one deserves that.

During his journey, Johnson says he left his body and his spirit traveled through the center of the Earth and he witness many "indescribable" things. One of the things he remembers vividly was seeing a man walking like a dog who was burning from head to toe. Johnson says:

His eyes were bulging and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains.

Johnson also claimed to encounter singing demons who belted out hideous versions of Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy" to torment people trapped in Hell.

Upon returning to his body and reflecting on the experience, Johnson came to the conclusion that he needed to let go of some of the grudges he held against people and forgive them instead of wishing for them to punished.

While Johnson's story may be hard to believe, researchers show that a number of people have experienced NDE's (Near Death Experiences). However, most people tend to have more positive versions where they see light or feel warmness.

It is believed that most NDEs occur as a result of a sudden change in blood flow to the brain, which lowers the electrical activity for one's processing sense. Essentially they attribute it to the brain powering down, like an electronic device with waning batteries.

One thing that most researchers believe, whether the experience real or hallucinatory, the victim who undergoes the NDE often finds themself a changed person, with much to ponder.

