Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition

On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.

Throughout the case, Trump has maintained that Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, was not his "type," implying that he would never sexually assault someone to whom he did not physically respond.

According to the Washington Post, during his deposition, Trump was shown a photo of Carroll and misidentified her as his former wife, Marla Maples. He said:

That's Marla. That's my wife.

According to the Post, Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, jumped in quickly to inform him that he was looking at a photo of Carroll, not his second wife.

Other excerpts from the deposition transcript show Trump having no qualms about insulting Carroll and her attorneys and threatening them. He reportedly said:

I'm going to sue her after this is over, and that's what I'm really looking forward to doing. And I'll sue you as well because — how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I am aware of the statements made — that you made. You keep Trump busy with litigation because that is how you defeat him. So I'll be suing you as well, but I'll be suing her hard as soon as this is over.

The results of the lawsuit have not yet been determined, but without question, Trump finds himself on the hot seat once again.

