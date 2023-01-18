Have Harvard Researches Found the Fountain of Youth? New Anti-Aging Studies Look Promising So Far

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18opu0_0kJFrzD900
Photo byshutterstock.com

Since nearly the dawn of time, Mankind has searched for the secrets to longer life and eternal youth. Now, a promising study by researchers at Harvard suggests we may be closer than ever to discovering the secret to reverse aging.

The study that has produced breathtaking results so far has been only tested on mice. However, the noted improvement in cell rejuvenation, which has reduced frailty and boosted heart and lung health seems to indicate that within five years, the treatments could be applied to human disease such as dementia and cancer.

Rejuvenate Bio, is the the company conducting the studies and believes that by 2028 we might see something on the market for humans to benefit from. Chief Scientist, Doctor Noah Davidsohn said:

We could easily see something in humans in the next five years with this technology.

The team theorizes that if the treatments work as believed, they can reverse the effects of cellular degeneration, which could extend human life. The damage done to cells as they age is one of the leading problems with more health problems as humans age. So if this damage could be undone, the health benefits would be incalculable.

In the current study, the team used mice who were equivalent in their life span to 77 year old humans. The mice that received the treatment began to produce Yamanaka factors, which are proteins used to reverse he ageing of cells. These mice live an average of 18.5 weeks longer compared to 8.9 weeks for the mice that received the placebo treatment.

In a separate experiment on human skin cells, the treatments appeared to to visibly improve the appearance, which Davidsohn indicates is a sign that it:

reverses biomarkers of aging in human cells

While early, the next steps would be to use the treatment therapies in larger animals. Still, it has get the attention of the scientific community so far. A professor of functional genomics at Birmingham University, Doctor Ildem Akerman said of the findings:

They are potentially very exciting. Reversal of ageing in an entire animal with the use of gene programming has not been achieved before.

Given the promising results so far, this is a study to watch in future years in the war on aging.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# anti aging# health# wellness# Rejuvenate Bio# Noah Davidsohn

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
11K followers

More from Anthony James

Delaware State

From Bad to Worse? More Troubling News For Joe Biden As More Classified Documents Were Found In His Possession

Bob Bauer, President Joe Biden's personal attorney, confirmed that more classified documents were found in Biden's possession at his Delaware home. Bauer stated that the President directed his attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and, in order to expedite the process, offered to provide access to his home for a search of all working, living, and storage spaces by the DOJ. The DOJ began a search of Biden's home on Friday morning and concluded later that evening, taking possession of materials they deemed within the scope of their inquiry.

Read full story
3 comments

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs

In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:

Read full story
377 comments

Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition

On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.

Read full story
109 comments

Nuclear Nightmare Ahead? Russia Threatens Nuclear War if Defeated in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, and Russia becomes increasingly desperate, new nightmare scenarios begin to emerge which could prove cataclysmic for the entire world. In a candid interview with Dmitry Medvedev, who is the Head of the Russian Orthodox Church, he shared his thoughts on what could possibly happen if Russia is ultimately defeated in Ukraine by Western forces. Shockingly he said:

Read full story
26 comments

Meet the 11 Year Old Toy King Who Nets More Than $20 Million a Year!

Who says playing with toys will never get you anywhere? That certainly has not been a true axiom when is comes to Ryan Kaji. For those who have never heard of him, he is the King of YouTube with an astounding 34 million followers. More amazing is the fact he is only 11 years old!

Read full story
2 comments

What Prompted the Bathroom Screaming Match Between Former MAGA Allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene?

At one time, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert stood shoulder to shoulder as two of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress. Now, however, after a bathroom blowout that saw the two congresswoman at each other's throats, the partnership appears to be a thing of the past.

Read full story
4 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'

In late 2022, Donald Trump found himself under the microscope after a raid on his Mar-a-Lago home yielded classified documents that had previously been unaccounted for. Thought he has denied any wrongdoing on his part, it has not stopped federal authorities from moving forward with an investigation that mat result in criminal charges.

Read full story
55 comments

MAGA Dream Team? - Marjorie Taylor Greene is Rumored to be at the Top of Trump's Vice President Shortlist

Donald Trump has already announced his intention to run for the presidency of the United States in 2024, and right now stands as the likely nominee for the Republican Party. With his standing fairly secure, pending any legal actions that may prevent him from campaigning again, he has now turned his eye towards a possible running mate as his Vice President candidate. Clearly, he will not choose Mike Pence again to be part of his ticket.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington, DC

Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene

One of the tragedies that came of out the controversial January 6th riot of 2020 was the senseless death Ashli Babbitt, a military veteran who has been accused of being part of the chaos that unfolded in Washington D.C. She was shot by Lieutenant Michael Byrd, a member of the Capitol Police who was working to keep the violence under control that had erupted as followers of Donald Trump were protesting his election defeat. Byrd was found to be innocent of any crime.

Read full story
7 comments

Did Aliens Visit the United States in 1945? New Congressional Bill Demands Answers

For many UFO enthusiasts, the city of Roswell and the year 1947 are inextricably linked forever as the moment that time that the mysterious phenomena became a national topic of conversation. However, could the truth lie a few years earlier that originally believed? That’s what a new congressional spending bill may be able to finally answer.

Read full story
1 comments

Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity

Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.

Read full story
2 comments

President Biden Says No to Ban on Gas Stoves in the United States

After a recent report by Bloomberg News that discussed the hazards posed by gas stoves and the need for a possible ban in the United States, the White House did not take long to respond to the outcry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forcefully declared he is not in favor of any ban on gas stoves.

Read full story
28 comments

“The nuclear threat has never been higher“ - Could the UK be a Target for a Dirty Bomb?

With war raging in Eastern Europe, now comes the potential for more bad news for the world after authorities seized a shipment of uranium at Heathrow Airport on December 29th. Uranium is one of essential components of a so-called ”dirty bomb” which generally is mixed with explosive components to exert powerful radioactive damage on a given target. The package that was found was headed to a group of Iranian nationals based in the United Kingdom. The materials appear to have originated in Pakistan. The shipment was found in a compartment of a passenger jet at Terminal 4 by specialized scanners that can be used to detect radioactive materials.

Read full story
2 comments

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.

Read full story
427 comments

Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World

As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.

Read full story
924 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.

Read full story
479 comments

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.

Read full story
81 comments

How President Biden Is Indirectly Using One Stone To Kill Two Birds

The problems of unemployment and ozone layer depletion are currently increasing at a fast rate in the United States. The two are multifaceted problems that cannot be easily tackled. The government of the United States has taken into consideration different ways they could combat the problem of ozone layer depletion and unemployment simultaneously. Biden has proven his versatility and savvy by coming up with the idea of investing heavily in the production of electric cars in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy