Have Harvard Researches Found the Fountain of Youth? New Anti-Aging Studies Look Promising So Far

Photo by shutterstock.com

Since nearly the dawn of time, Mankind has searched for the secrets to longer life and eternal youth. Now, a promising study by researchers at Harvard suggests we may be closer than ever to discovering the secret to reverse aging.

The study that has produced breathtaking results so far has been only tested on mice. However, the noted improvement in cell rejuvenation, which has reduced frailty and boosted heart and lung health seems to indicate that within five years, the treatments could be applied to human disease such as dementia and cancer.

Rejuvenate Bio, is the the company conducting the studies and believes that by 2028 we might see something on the market for humans to benefit from. Chief Scientist, Doctor Noah Davidsohn said:

We could easily see something in humans in the next five years with this technology.

The team theorizes that if the treatments work as believed, they can reverse the effects of cellular degeneration, which could extend human life. The damage done to cells as they age is one of the leading problems with more health problems as humans age. So if this damage could be undone, the health benefits would be incalculable.

In the current study, the team used mice who were equivalent in their life span to 77 year old humans. The mice that received the treatment began to produce Yamanaka factors, which are proteins used to reverse he ageing of cells. These mice live an average of 18.5 weeks longer compared to 8.9 weeks for the mice that received the placebo treatment.

In a separate experiment on human skin cells, the treatments appeared to to visibly improve the appearance, which Davidsohn indicates is a sign that it:

reverses biomarkers of aging in human cells

While early, the next steps would be to use the treatment therapies in larger animals. Still, it has get the attention of the scientific community so far. A professor of functional genomics at Birmingham University, Doctor Ildem Akerman said of the findings:

They are potentially very exciting. Reversal of ageing in an entire animal with the use of gene programming has not been achieved before.

Given the promising results so far, this is a study to watch in future years in the war on aging.