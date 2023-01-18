Meet the 11 Year Old Toy King Who Nets More Than $20 Million a Year!

Photo by shutterstock.com

Who says playing with toys will never get you anywhere? That certainly has not been a true axiom when is comes to Ryan Kaji. For those who have never heard of him, he is the King of YouTube with an astounding 34 million followers. More amazing is the fact he is only 11 years old!

Ryan got his start at age 4 by playing with toys and reviewing them online. His child-friendly educational content resonated with a key demographic that YouTube targets and his success story became a reality. His channel is called "Ryan's World".

The video that put him on the radar of many was the "Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge" that has racked up more than two BILLION views to date. To date, his channel has received almost 50 billion views overall. While the original videos featured Ryan unpacking and playing with toys, his content has expanded to include science experiments and new adventures which are reflective of his new interests as he matures into a pre-teen.

Ryan's mother, Loann, was originally a high school chemistry teacher, when she started his popular channel, but now she manages his career full-time. His father Shion is a structural engineer, and the family resides in Texas.

Now today, not only does he have one of the most popular channels on YouTube, but he has also inked a promotional deal for his own line of toy merchandise. Reportedly his family pulls in more than $20 million a year in revenue. For this immigrant family, the American Dream is alive and well!

