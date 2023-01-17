What Prompted the Bathroom Screaming Match Between Former MAGA Allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Photo by shutterstock.com

At one time, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert stood shoulder to shoulder as two of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress. Now, however, after a bathroom blowout that saw the two congresswoman at each other's throats, the partnership appears to be a thing of the past.

So what prompted the verbal fight that happened on January 3rd, during the House floor vote to determine a new majority speaker?

Reports from those who witnessed the vicious confrontation that was described as a "screaming match" credit the disagreement to what Greene viewed as disloyalty by Boebert to support Kevin McCarthy's candidacy.

One sourced claimed that Greene verbally pounced on Boebert after she emerged from a bathroom stall to berate her for not backing McCarthy's House Speaker bid. According to Greene, Boebert had taken money from him in her own re-election campaign in Colorado, a few months earlier. According to the source, Greene said:

You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for speaker, Lauren?

After the argument, the source said that Boebert hurried out of the bathroom and with a parting shot said:

Don't be ugly.

The feud between the two had been simmering for a good part of 2022 and reached a head in December when Greene tweeted the following about Boebert:

She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite.

In the end, after 15 grueling rounds, McCarthy was eventually named House Speaker. Also, according to FEC records, Boebert did not receive funding from McCarthy PAC during her most recent election campaign.

It seems a safe bet that Greene and Boebert will not be standing shoulder to shoulder in 2023.

