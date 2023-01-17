MAGA Dream Team? - Marjorie Taylor Greene is Rumored to be at the Top of Trump's Vice President Shortlist

Photo by shutterstock.com

Donald Trump has already announced his intention to run for the presidency of the United States in 2024, and right now stands as the likely nominee for the Republican Party. With his standing fairly secure, pending any legal actions that may prevent him from campaigning again, he has now turned his eye towards a possible running mate as his Vice President candidate. Clearly, he will not choose Mike Pence again to be part of his ticket.

Many potential Vice President candidates have been rumored to be in consideration for the important role of trying to unseat Joe Biden from his perch he now enjoys as the US President. Whomever Trump chooses, it needs to be someone that can effectively connect with a segment of the voting population that he clearly struggles with; women. So, it comes as not surprise that many of the names being bandied about are female candidates.

According to some, the name that tops the list is political firebrand and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has risen to one of the highest-profile roles in the Republican-led US House of Representatives. Greene has been an ardent supporter of Trump throughout his various controversies and also helped champion Kevin McCarthy in his campaign to be the Majority Speaker of the House. She is also one of the party's strongest fundraisers as well as a candidate who is appealing to the MAGA crowd.

However, Greene is not the only candidate being looked at. Other potential running mates that have been rumored to be on a short list include Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and failed Arizona Governor candidate, Kari Lake. Whomever Trump chooses will be in a critical position of offering both a credible message to conservatives, as well as helping the former President to shore up his current likability weaknesses.

