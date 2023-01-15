Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo by shutterstock.com

One of the tragedies that came of out the controversial January 6th riot of 2020 was the senseless death Ashli Babbitt, a military veteran who has been accused of being part of the chaos that unfolded in Washington D.C. She was shot by Lieutenant Michael Byrd, a member of the Capitol Police who was working to keep the violence under control that had erupted as followers of Donald Trump were protesting his election defeat. Byrd was found to be innocent of any crime.

Now though, more questions have ensued after Marjorie Tayler Greene, a brazen House Representative from Georgia has made the stunning claim that Babbitt was actually trying to stop the rioting mob instead of joining into the criminal activity. On Friday she said:

Who at DOD decided to provide taxpayer funded protection for the man who killed unarmed Ashli Babbit? Videos on J6 show Ashli hitting another man as she tried to stop people from going in. People shouldn't have gone in the Capitol but Ashli was wrongly killed & lied about.

She then shared a video via Twitter that showed Babbitt trying to prevent Zachary Alam from rioting. Alam has been accused of trying to force his way through a window at the Speaker’s Lobby. Greene added:

Watch the video yourself of Ashli Babbitt punch and try to stop Zachary Alam. Alam was a J6 rioter, not anyone who worked in the Capitol. Most people don't know this. Now imagine what else you don't know and have just been told. This is why we have to release the tapes.

Alam is facing a variety of charges that include civil disorder, using a dangerous weapon, and destruction of government property. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last year, an investigation into the J6 riot yielded an interview with another rioter, Thomas Barayani, who asserted Babbitt was an active part of the riot. According to Barayani, police ordered her to stop and he says:

She didn't heed the call.

Barayani admitted to his guilt in the event and sevred a shirt jail sentence for hi crime.

The investigation by the Department of Justice into Officer Byrd also concluded that Babbitt was complicit. In their report, they would say:

Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy. Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution. (of Byrd) It revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.

