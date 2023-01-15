Washington, DC

Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIt1Q_0kEwoRem00
Photo byshutterstock.com

One of the tragedies that came of out the controversial January 6th riot of 2020 was the senseless death Ashli Babbitt, a military veteran who has been accused of being part of the chaos that unfolded in Washington D.C. She was shot by Lieutenant Michael Byrd, a member of the Capitol Police who was working to keep the violence under control that had erupted as followers of Donald Trump were protesting his election defeat. Byrd was found to be innocent of any crime.

Now though, more questions have ensued after Marjorie Tayler Greene, a brazen House Representative from Georgia has made the stunning claim that Babbitt was actually trying to stop the rioting mob instead of joining into the criminal activity. On Friday she said:

Who at DOD decided to provide taxpayer funded protection for the man who killed unarmed Ashli Babbit? Videos on J6 show Ashli hitting another man as she tried to stop people from going in. People shouldn't have gone in the Capitol but Ashli was wrongly killed & lied about.

She then shared a video via Twitter that showed Babbitt trying to prevent Zachary Alam from rioting. Alam has been accused of trying to force his way through a window at the Speaker’s Lobby. Greene added:

Watch the video yourself of Ashli Babbitt punch and try to stop Zachary Alam. Alam was a J6 rioter, not anyone who worked in the Capitol. Most people don't know this. Now imagine what else you don't know and have just been told. This is why we have to release the tapes.

Alam is facing a variety of charges that include civil disorder, using a dangerous weapon, and destruction of government property. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last year, an investigation into the J6 riot yielded an interview with another rioter, Thomas Barayani, who asserted Babbitt was an active part of the riot. According to Barayani, police ordered her to stop and he says:

She didn't heed the call.

Barayani admitted to his guilt in the event and sevred a shirt jail sentence for hi crime.

The investigation by the Department of Justice into Officer Byrd also concluded that Babbitt was complicit. In their report, they would say:

Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy. Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution. (of Byrd) It revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing for Newsbreak, sign up using this referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write to attract other readers and writers.

Follow Me on Twitter for more insights on wealth and financial freedom. Or check out my blogs - Safety Hunters and Sports Performance Advantage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marjorie taylor greene# ashli babbitt# j6 riot# politics# crime

Comments / 7

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
11K followers

More from Anthony James

Have Harvard Researches Found the Fountain of Youth? New Anti-Aging Studies Look Promising So Far

Since nearly the dawn of time, Mankind has searched for the secrets to longer life and eternal youth. Now, a promising study by researchers at Harvard suggests we may be closer than ever to discovering the secret to reverse aging.

Read full story

Meet the 11 Year Old Toy King Who Nets More Than $20 Million a Year!

Who says playing with toys will never get you anywhere? That certainly has not been a true axiom when is comes to Ryan Kaji. For those who have never heard of him, he is the King of YouTube with an astounding 34 million followers. More amazing is the fact he is only 11 years old!

Read full story
2 comments

What Prompted the Bathroom Screaming Match Between Former MAGA Allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene?

At one time, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert stood shoulder to shoulder as two of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress. Now, however, after a bathroom blowout that saw the two congresswoman at each other's throats, the partnership appears to be a thing of the past.

Read full story
4 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'

In late 2022, Donald Trump found himself under the microscope after a raid on his Mar-a-Lago home yielded classified documents that had previously been unaccounted for. Thought he has denied any wrongdoing on his part, it has not stopped federal authorities from moving forward with an investigation that mat result in criminal charges.

Read full story
46 comments

MAGA Dream Team? - Marjorie Taylor Greene is Rumored to be at the Top of Trump's Vice President Shortlist

Donald Trump has already announced his intention to run for the presidency of the United States in 2024, and right now stands as the likely nominee for the Republican Party. With his standing fairly secure, pending any legal actions that may prevent him from campaigning again, he has now turned his eye towards a possible running mate as his Vice President candidate. Clearly, he will not choose Mike Pence again to be part of his ticket.

Read full story
7 comments

Did Aliens Visit the United States in 1945? New Congressional Bill Demands Answers

For many UFO enthusiasts, the city of Roswell and the year 1947 are inextricably linked forever as the moment that time that the mysterious phenomena became a national topic of conversation. However, could the truth lie a few years earlier that originally believed? That’s what a new congressional spending bill may be able to finally answer.

Read full story
1 comments

Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity

Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.

Read full story
2 comments

President Biden Says No to Ban on Gas Stoves in the United States

After a recent report by Bloomberg News that discussed the hazards posed by gas stoves and the need for a possible ban in the United States, the White House did not take long to respond to the outcry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forcefully declared he is not in favor of any ban on gas stoves.

Read full story
28 comments

“The nuclear threat has never been higher“ - Could the UK be a Target for a Dirty Bomb?

With war raging in Eastern Europe, now comes the potential for more bad news for the world after authorities seized a shipment of uranium at Heathrow Airport on December 29th. Uranium is one of essential components of a so-called ”dirty bomb” which generally is mixed with explosive components to exert powerful radioactive damage on a given target. The package that was found was headed to a group of Iranian nationals based in the United Kingdom. The materials appear to have originated in Pakistan. The shipment was found in a compartment of a passenger jet at Terminal 4 by specialized scanners that can be used to detect radioactive materials.

Read full story
2 comments

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.

Read full story
336 comments

Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World

As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.

Read full story
915 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.

Read full story
467 comments

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.

Read full story
25 comments

How President Biden Is Indirectly Using One Stone To Kill Two Birds

The problems of unemployment and ozone layer depletion are currently increasing at a fast rate in the United States. The two are multifaceted problems that cannot be easily tackled. The government of the United States has taken into consideration different ways they could combat the problem of ozone layer depletion and unemployment simultaneously. Biden has proven his versatility and savvy by coming up with the idea of investing heavily in the production of electric cars in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

FEMA Ranks These 10 US Counties as the Highest Risk Areas for Natural Disasters

When it comes to choosing a location to live in, Americans have a lot of great options to choose from. However, there are a number of important factors to consider including what quality of life would look like in a particular state, city, or region. These things can include what options are available for employment, schooling, and entertainment. They can also involve the dangers associated with living in a specific part of the country.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.

Read full story
38 comments
Georgia State

Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023

What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.

Read full story
4790 comments

“Trump is Inevitable” - FORMER US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

Without mincing words and thoughts, one could easily say that one of the most versatile and smartest presidents to have ever led the United States of America is Donald Trump. He is an intelligent and brave man who doesn't rely only on a single source of wealth. We could easily see that aspect of his life through the enormous wealth he has acquired through several means.

Read full story
294 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy