Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity

Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.

One such person is Hod Lipson, a noted mechanical engineer who is warning about the dangers he foresees from evolving robots and the stigma associated with discussing the issue. He says:

We were almost forbidden from talking about it - ‘Don’t talk about the c-word; you won’t get tenure’ — so in the beginning I had to disguise it, like it was something else.

Lipson began his career building systems that could learn to change or adapt based on inputs received. This is similar to the way living creatures learn, as well. He understands the importance of the incredible ways they could be programmed to help in tasks such as heavy operations or medical procedures. However, he now fears we have went too far saying:

We’re literally going to surrender our life to a robot.

Even scarier is what he sees as the push to help robots develop something akin to human consciousness. He voices that fear by stating:

This is not just another research question that we’re working on — this is the question. This is bigger than curing cancer. If we can create a machine that will have consciousness on par with a human, this will eclipse everything else we’ve done. That machine itself can cure cancer.

Whether true consciousness in robotic systems can be achieved is a different question altogether, but one we need to start considering before it is too late. Lipson notes that machines learn very quickly and says:

So eventually these machines will be able to understand what they are, and what they think. That leads to emotions and other things.

The belief is once computers develop this ability to think for themselves, they will eclipse humanity. Then it may be too late to put the genie back in the bottle.

What are your thoughts on robots and artificial intelligence? Is this something you fear or excited about for the progress it will bring the world?

