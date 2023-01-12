President Biden Says No to Ban on Gas Stoves in the United States

Photo by shutterstock.com

After a recent report by Bloomberg News that discussed the hazards posed by gas stoves and the need for a possible ban in the United States, the White House did not take long to respond to the outcry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forcefully declared he is not in favor of any ban on gas stoves.

In a December report from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, pollutants emitted from gas burning stoves were shown to be tied to serious health conditions such as asthma and other respiratory maladies. The estimates are that as much as 13% of asthma seen in children might be caused by these types of appliances.

A White House spokesman reiterated the President’s stance by saying that:

The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves.

There had been speculation for several months that the CPSC was looking to take action on gas stoves, but their Chairman, Alexander Hoehn-Saric said today:

We are not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so. CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks. CPSC also is actively engage in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves. And later this spring, we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks.

That does not mean that gas stoves are out of the woods completely when it comes to some policy changes. The US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner, Richard Trumka Jr. said that upcoming regulations could apply to some new products.

It is estimated that approximately 35% of united state homes currently utilize gas stoves, and that number rises to 70% is states like California. Various research into dangers posed by these appliances have shown they emit serious amounts of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter. Without the right type of ventilation, the levels emitted would likely be unsafe.

