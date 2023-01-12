“The nuclear threat has never been higher“ - Could the UK be a Target for a Dirty Bomb?

Photo by shutterstock.com

With war raging in Eastern Europe, now comes the potential for more bad news for the world after authorities seized a shipment of uranium at Heathrow Airport on December 29th.

Uranium is one of essential components of a so-called ”dirty bomb” which generally is mixed with explosive components to exert powerful radioactive damage on a given target. The package that was found was headed to a group of Iranian nationals based in the United Kingdom. The materials appear to have originated in Pakistan. The shipment was found in a compartment of a passenger jet at Terminal 4 by specialized scanners that can be used to detect radioactive materials.

This resulted in border agents and counter terrorist specialists being called in to move the deadly cargo and assess the threat posed. In a prepared statement, the Met police shared:

We can confirm officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were contacted by Border Force colleagues at Heathrow after a very small amount of contaminated material was identified after routine screening within a package incoming to the UK on December 29. The material has been identified as being contaminated with uranium.

An official from Heathrow shared:

The race is on to trace everyone involved with this rogue non-manifested package. Security bosses are treating this with the seriousness it deserves. Protocol was not followed, and this is now an anti-terror operation. There are real concerns over what the Iranians living here wanted with non-disclosed nuclear material.

Chemical Weapons expert, Hamish De Bretton-Gordon added:

The nuclear threat has never been higher. Higher than it has ever been in the Cold War. The good news is the system worked and it has been interdicted. Uranium can give off very high levels of poisonous radiation. It could be used in a dirty bomb.

Despite the fear raised by this incident, the Head of the Met’s S015 counter-terrorism division, Richard Smith said:

I want to reassure the public that the amount of contaminated material was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public. Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat. As the public would expect, however, we will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case. However, it does highlight the excellent capability we and our partners have in place to monitor our ports and borders in order to keep the public safe from any potential threats to their safety and security that might be coming into the UK.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran is estimated to hold more than 60kg of enriched uranium, and is close to having the capacity to produce a nuclear bomb.

