Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Photo by shutterstock.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.

Ali Alexander, who is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump said that in the coming days, he is going to reveal that Marjorie Taylor Greene, in his summation and the summation of lawyers, committed a crime. During a brief online stream posted by Right Wing Watch on Thursday, Alexander threatened to present evidence to the state of Georgia proving that she "committed a crime" that would get her expelled from Congress. This latest development shows that there is really an intense hatred between the Republicans and the Democrats. Ostensibly, the country has been divided into two factions. Those that are supporting Donald Trump (Republicans) and those supporting Joe Biden (Democrats).

That crime is going to be handed to the state of Georgia, and the state of must decide whether they adjudicate that crime or not. The House Ethics Committee and House Rules may expel Marjorie Taylor Greene when this evidence comes to light. Although he has not yet given an insight of what she has done, many people are currently in a state of suspense. The notion for Alexander to expose the crime committed by Marjorie Taylor Greene came up when Greene voted for Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker and not supporting the motion to vacate rule, which allows a floor vote to remove a sitting House speaker.