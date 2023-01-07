Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

Photo by shutterstock.com

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.

As bold as Trump is, the former Senior White House Councilor, Kellyanne Conway recently revealed that he is afraid of a single person on Earth. Initially, some people speculated that he must be afraid of the North Korean President, Kim Jong-un, or the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, because of their nuclear strength. Contrary to the expectation of everyone, Kellyanne Conway said that Trump is only afraid of his wife, Melania.

The question is why would Donald Trump be afraid of his wife? What is the possible reason that stirred Trump's fear for Melania? Is it politically related or a personal affair? Trump's fear for Melania became known publicly during the Capitol Riot.

On January 6, 2021, following the defeat of then-U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a mob of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The mob was seeking to keep Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Many people were injured, including 138 police officers. Four officers who responded to the attack killed themselves within seven months. As of July 7, 2022, monetary damages caused by attackers exceeded $2.7 million.

When Kellyanne was asked if she spoke with the former president on the day of the Capitol Riot, she said she did not, but did reach out to Melania.

He listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.