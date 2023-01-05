Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

Photo by shutterstock.com

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.

Indeed, Kendra Gayle Vicari was arrested last month after a yearlong investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered she was the person behind the vicious bullying campaign of her own daughter. The FBI was able to determine that Licari was the perpetrator and used a virtual private network for her insidious abuse. They revealed that Licari would pepper the messages with teenage slang terms to make it look like one of the victim’s school peers was the culprit.

When she first came under cyber-attack which sometimes amounted to a dozen hateful messages a day, the teenager initially turned to her mother for help, but eventually reported the incidents to the police. However, school authorities and the local police lacked the necessary resources to identify the predator and that forced them to call in federal help. The FBI was soon able to identify Licari as the culprit after finding evidence on her phone. Once confronted with the facts, she admitted to her guilt.

The Prosecutor for Isabella County, David Barbary shared the following:

When the case first came to our office, it was strange and almost unbelievable. We are talking about several hundred text messages, there are more than 1,000 pages of text in the file. The messages were mostly disturbing, humiliating and mean text messages.

Licari was the basketball coach at Beal City School, where her daughter was a student. She was arraigned on December 12th and released on bail. She is being charged with using a computer to commit a crime, which is a felony and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison. Additionally, she is also facing charges of obtrusion of justice and stalking a minor. If found guilty, those could add another ten years to her sentence.

No reason has been disclosed yet for why she chose to harass the victim.

