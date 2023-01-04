Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023

Photo by shutterstock.com

What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.

Before now, we all know that the United States is one of the major proponents of democracy in the world. They have produced several influential leaders who have transformed the world and strengthened international relationships between different nations. The power of the president of the United States can't be underestimated as they are currently one of the most advanced countries in terms of politics, technology, education, etc.

Unlike before, the politics in the United States has been totally wrecked by some corrupt leaders who fail to work for the interest of the citizens. They are gradually sailing smoothly to a state of intense political crisis and if care is not taken, the worst might happen this year. Joe Biden who has been the president of the country for the past few years is currently under serious opposition from his rivals for engaging in corrupt activities.

He has been accused severally in public for going against the rules of the country. Biden's administration is not favoring the rich nor the poor. There is a high rate of inflation, a high standard of living and devaluation of the dollar. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently spearheading the idea that this year will be very convenient to impeach president Joe Biden. She suggested that the members of the cabinet should establish a subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the full extent of the Biden Administration’s assault on the constitutional rights of American citizens.

The fight to impeach president Joe Biden is actually gaining momentum and if the committee set up to probe him finds him guilty, he might finish his tenure as the president of the United States of America.