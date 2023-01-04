“Trump is Inevitable” - FORMER US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

Photo by Decrypt.co

Without mincing words and thoughts, one could easily say that one of the most versatile and smartest presidents to have ever led the United States of America is Donald Trump. He is an intelligent and brave man who doesn't rely only on a single source of wealth. We could easily see that aspect of his life through the enormous wealth he has acquired through several means.

Before he assumed the office of the President of the United States, he was a millionaire. He has kept his records clean even though his opponents impeached him twice while in office. His versatility made him suitable to fit in any position easily. Many people have been making so much money from selling pictures on the NFT platform and he decided to study how it works and the things that are of high demand on the platform.

Initially, many people were doubting his potential that he would not be able to sell even a single picture but contrary to their expectations, he sold an NFT gift card. He announced that there were 45,000 of the cards, available for $99 each. The announcement drew criticism and mockery mostly from the Republicans who are his major opponents.

From media reports this morning, the website offering digital trading cards showing former US President Donald Trump in guises such as a superhero, astronaut and Nascar driver says the items have already sold out. The clip which he announced to sell was an animated version of the him standing in front of the Trump Tower in New York, who rips open his shirt to reveal a superhero costume emblazoned with the letter T as lasers shoot from his eyes. He recently revealed that he will be contesting for the forthcoming presidential election and some people on social media speculated that the sale of NFTs was to help fund the legal battles that he is embroiled in not to fund his presidential ambition.