Man Horrified After Finding 50 Year-Old Bottle Message In Grave Yard

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

There is a popular saying that suggest we should always mind our business yet some people can't stay away from things they ought to avoid. It is essentially syndrome because even though they are seriously cautioned that they should not touch a dangerous thing or they will die, they will still go ahead and touch it. They behave like scavengers that pick dirt from the environment.

Even though you can't bypass things, there are some strange places that your spirit should caution you not to be involved with. A man who has been infected with the syndrome discussed above was working through a burial ground, days ago and saw a bottle buried in the ground. He was astonished because there was no beer parlor close to the arena and at first he ignored the bottle. Despite the fact, he couldn't control himself and decided to come back and check the contents of the bottle. He thought he might not see the bottle any longer but it was still there.

He was initially afraid of picking it but he encouraged himself to do so. When he picked the bottle, nothing strange happened to him physically, but he noticed that a piece of paper was in the bottle. With anxiety, he quickly opened the bottle and took the paper which was inside. When he opened the paper, he was surprised to see some writings on it. The date on it shows that the paper has been inside the bottle for 50 years. It was written on the paper that "those who dig will be buried." He was confused about who wrote the statement on the paper and how the paper got into the bottle. With agitation and fear, he quickly ran away.