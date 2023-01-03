Fiction: I installed a secret camera on my wife's office. What I saw her boss doing to her made me cry!

Photo by istock photo

Note: This is a fictional article, it was written only for entertainment, the facts in this article are not true.

Hidden cameras have revealed various evils in workplaces, churches, hotels, schools, mosques, and other public places. Humans are not immune to temptation, but we should strive to do our best in whatever situation we find ourselves in. The world's immorality is spreading, and soon it will be nothing more than a public brothel. The government and private sectors are currently attempting to combat sexual immorality by installing private cameras to guide all workers' behaviour.



A man noticed some unfriendly advances from his wife and was not satisfied with mere speculations, so he decided to take some technical steps. He noticed that the manager of the firm where his wife works came around every day to pick her up, even though there were three cars in the compound for her to use. Aside from that, the manager always pays her a visit on weekends with some gifts. The husband was devastated and could no longer wait for the entire story to play out physically. He resolved to find a way to install a camera in his wife's office and monitor it from home. He was able to complete his mission after several attempts. He repaired the camera three times in her office.



Day in and day out, he checks the device for monitoring the camera to see if his assumptions were correct. He kept checking until he was exhausted and withdrew his consent. But on that fateful day, when he reminded himself to check the monitoring device, he noticed something odd on the screen. His wife was seen having serious marital affairs with the firm's manager. He screamed loudly and, unbeknownst to him, began crying. He was furious and unsure what to do.



He eventually gained control of himself and waited calmly for his wife to return home. When his wife saw his expression, she realized something was wrong. Before discussing anything, the man let her calm down. When the man asked her what had happened between her and the firm's manager while she was eating, she denied everything. She couldn't say anything when her husband showed her the video. Unfortunately, she was forced to leave her marital home.

He was able to control himself eventually and waited calmly until his wife returned home. When the wife saw the countenance on his face, she noticed that something was wrong. The man allowed her to settle down before discussing everything. When she was down eating, the man asked her what transpired between her and the manager of the firm, she denied everything. The husband showed her the video and she could not say anything. Unfortunately, she was shamefully sent out of her marital home.