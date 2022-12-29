“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srSGl_0jtaYjGM00
Photo byistockphoto

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.

Such an evil and heartbreaking incident happened to an 80 year old man. The man had 3 children whom are all females. He had been praying to God for daughters long before he got married. He keeps thanking God for answering his prayers of giving him daughters all through. Upon all this jubilation and happiness for years, he never knew that the three daughters were not his biological children. The wife kept the secret until he was 80 years old. When he saw that he was getting too old, he decided to know the blood group and genotype of his daughters before they planned to get married. On reaching the hospital, a test was conducted and the blood genotype neither the group matched each other. He was surprised and decided to run a short paternity test.

The test wasted their time but was eventually concluded. When the test result was handed over to him, he was smiling and thought of seeing something good but much to his chagrin, reverse was the case. He noticed that the children were not his biological daughters. He went back home worried and threatened to send her wife to prison if she didn't tell him the truth. He told the man that he is impotent but she doesn't want to tell him. She said she noticed that after several intercourse and she can't conceive a child. In order for her not to remain barren for life, she secretly used artificial insemination to produce the three children. The man was so confused and thought of ending his life because he believed that he has nothing to live for any longer.

