Dog Die Hours After Killing Venomous Snake That Wanted To Attack The Owner

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Some people believe that dog is the best animal friend to a human being. They also believe that after human beings, a dog is the animal that has the most similar features because of the way that they behave.

Although I'm not one of the people that believe that ideology, I am beginning to see what they mean by those words. Looking at today's intriguing headline, I would like to ask two important questions. Do you think that dogs can ever harm a human being? Do you think that dogs will prefer to protect it's owner over its own life? These questions have been bothering me but I still have no answers to them.

Sharp is the name all of us call Uncle Fidelis' dog because of how he works in the twinkle of an eye. This dog has been part of the family for years and still remains loyal in good and bad times. Many people including the neighbors have grown to love Sharp too. They always buy him toys because of the way he acts as security dog to the neighborhood.

Sharp has always been friendly with everyone especially Uncle Fidelis. The love sharp has for him is too strong to break. Little did they know that love would end up killing Sharp.

Sharp and Uncle Fidelis went out for camping in the bush. Uncle Fidelis doesn't usually bring Sharp when he is going for camping but that day Sharp refused to let him go alone.

We were all surprised when Uncle drove back to the house after 2 days of camping because he normally spends up to a week when he's gone.

Uncle Fidelis jumped out of his car crying. Everyone was anxious and worried about him. My mom quickly grabbed a glass of water and gave it to fidelis to drink and then asked him why he was crying. Uncle Fidelis said:

Sharp is dead, he is dead. He died while protecting me from a snake. He killed the snake that wanted to attack me and died after 2 hours.

It was a sad day for us and every member of the neighborhood. We vowed never to replace Sharp with another dog again because of how close he was to our family.

