"I Fought a Shark and Won" - Meet the Child Who Survived a Scary Shark Attack in Florida

For many, a shark attack is the worst possible nightmare to imagine. However, for 10 year-old Jasmine Carney, it was an all too-real experience that she was able to triumph over!

The shocking attack took place recently at Hobe Sound Beach, which is located on the eastern coast of Florida. In an interview with NBC, Jasmine said:

I fought a shark and won. Something grabbed me. It looked pretty big and it was gray. It hurt, so I'm like, kick it (and) run away.

Carney's grandmother, could not believe what she was seeing and shared her view of the experience by saying:

She came running up that beach, screaming, 'Nana! Nana! Something bit me. Something bit me,'" she recalled. "And I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard.

Jasmine was immediately flown to the Palm Beach Children's Hospital where she received treatment for a severe foot injury. The surgeon who helped her, Dr. Nir Hus, shared:

There's a piece missing. Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten.

Carney is expected to fully recover within a few months, but she credits her 6 year-old brother, Jackson for helping her by saying:

He's pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn't want me to be scared, because he's the best little brother in the world.

