As Strep A Continues To Spread All Over The U.K, Here's How A Dad Lost All Four Limbs To the Infection

Strep A is a new bacteria that needs urgent care and attention. It is slowly spreading around the country which is something that shouldn't be allowed to exist. According to multiple reputable sources, as of the time of writing this article the Strep A disease has killed a total of 9 people including children and adults in the United Kingdom.

Alex Lewis, a 42 years old man collapsed in his building in 2013, he was diagnosed with Strep A and was given just a 3% chance of surviving due to his health critical state. 

Strep A at the time was taken for granted and some people believed it was just going to take 2 or 3 days to recover because it only affects the throat. However, things took a wrong turn when the doctor revealed that his Strep A Infection had led to toxic shock syndrome and septicemia.

He was required to go through many painful surgeries and also amputating all his limps just to survive this deadly growing infection.

Alex is now spreading awareness of the infection and has warned people to be careful of this deadly infection, according to the Sun UK, Alex said;

I saw an interview with the father of a little girl in Alder Hey hospital and that was pretty raw. I can only imagine what he's going through and I know my family went through similar. It's tough. It's great that the media is raising awareness. I think it's important parents don't panic as it is cold and flu season, but with low baseline immunity after two years of not mixing, things are spreading in schools and it's quite a worrying time. Don't be afraid to ask for help and advice. We know the NHS is under a lot of pressure, but contact your GP, call 111 or go to A&E if necessary and get your child on antibiotics. It's better to be safe than sorry. I'm very lucky to be here. Don't be afraid to push to have your child seen.

Medical teams and scientists are currently working on ways to find the appropriate cure of this growing infection.

