"They're Slowly Killing My Son" - Dad Horrified After Reading Son's Diary

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission.

Many things are going on in our children's lives that we are unaware of; some of our children are suffering from depression and and they are not sharing it with us; it is best for parents to delve deep into their children's lives, maintain good communication, and most importantly, be your child's best friend if you want to learn more about him or her.

Before delving deeper into this article, I'd like to pose a question to some parents: Is it appropriate for a father or mother to intrude on their children's privacy? Will you intrude into the lives of your children just to save them? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have received responses.

Jude, a single father, is the type of father that every child wishes to have. Ever since his wife died, he has been there for his children, cooking for them, caring and even washing for them, all while working.

Jude does not make joke with his children; he loves them and always gives them his time and attention; despite his hectic schedule, he always makes time to ensure his children's mental and physical well-being.

On a fateful day, Jude decided to stay home because it was a holiday and spend quality time with his children; however, he noticed that the youngest child was not playing and remained in his room for hours doing nothing.

He decided to check on him and discovered he was sleeping with his diary on his chest, Jude was tempted to read the diary and discovered that his little son has always been bullied and called a motherless child.

