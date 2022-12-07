All Work, No Play – United States Ranks Second to Last in Paid Vacation Days

Photo by shutterstock.com

While vacation is a healthy and important ways for employees to relax and recharge, the United States has been found to be one of the worst countries when it comes to offering this cherished work benefit.

According to a new report from Resume.io, the United States ranks second in terms of countries with the least paid vacation days, trailing only Micronesia. Resume.io content lead Lotte van Riswijk said:

The United States’ lack of paid vacation days negatively impacts work-life balance in many ways. Studies show that 50% of American workers are not taking vacation time. This lack of downtime could lead to burnout and stress — and in more severe cases depression and mental health conditions. According to the American Psychological Association, 27% of U.S. adults say they’re so stressed they can’t function.

These are the ten countries that currently offering the least paid vacation days.

1. Micronesia

Continent: Oceania

Total Paid Vacation Days: 9

2. United States of America

Continent: North America

Total Paid Vacation Days: 10

3. Nauru

Continent: Oceania

Total Paid Vacation Days: 10

4. Palau

Continent: Oceania

Total Paid Vacation Days: 12

5. Kiribati

Continent: Oceania

Total Paid Vacation Days: 13

6. Mexico

Continent: North America

Total Paid Vacation Days: 14

7. China

Continent: Asia

Total Paid Vacation Days: 16

8. Lebanon

Continent: Asia

Total Paid Vacation Days: 17

9. Philippines

Continent: Asia

Total Paid Vacation Days: 17

10. Nigeria

Continent: Africa

Total Paid Vacation Days: 17

The United States also rated poorly in the paid leave department too with van Riswijk noting:

The U.S. is the only developed country with no statutory paid leave. And given the increased concerns of an economic downturn in 2023, working mothers, fathers, and caregivers shouldn’t expect favorable changes to paid leave any time soon. Employers who value employees’ wellbeing won’t cut this type of benefit. Our prediction is that some companies might consider rolling paid leave (parental and vacation) back to the minimum allowed by law. However, businesses with a longer-term vision are unlikely to do this. That’s because when companies cut paid leave, all employers can argue is that they are winning back time, and time might be money — but it won’t be worth much if the workforce is overworked, stressed, unmotivated and unproductive.

Thought on the current United States paid vacation policy? Let us know your thoughts!

