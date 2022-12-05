The Amazing Reason Elon Musk Fired His Personal Assistant

Photo by CNN

Mary Beth Brown had a long-time professional work relationship with Elon Musk dating back to 2002. In 2014, while serving as his personal assistant, she decided for the first time to ask for a raise.

Over the years, Brown had proved her worth by handling all of Musk hectic work and travel schedule, managed his public relations, and also assisted with some key business decisions as he ran both Tesla and SpaceX. In her book about Musk, Ashlee Vance would say:

"Brown — or MB, as everyone called her — became Musk’s loyal assistant, establishing a real-life version of the relationship between Iron Man’s Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. If Musk worked a twenty-hour day, so too did Brown. Over the years, she brought Musk meals, set up his business appointments, arranged time with his children, picked out his clothes, dealt with press requests, and when necessary yanked Musk out of meetings to keep him on schedule. As a result, she would emerge as the only bridge between Musk and all of his interests and was an invaluable asset to the companies’ employees."

Brown indicated to Musk that she wanted to be 'compensated on par' with some of SpaceX's top executives. Musk always thoughtful, wanted to truly understand how invaluable she really was and asked her to take several weeks off by saying:

"Look, I think you’re very valuable. Maybe that compensation is right. You need to take two weeks’ vacation, and I’m going to assess whether that’s true or not."

When she returned to the office after her break, Musk promptly informed her that her services would not be needed any longer. Musk would go on to say:

"When she got back, my conclusion was just that the relationship was not going to work anymore. Twelve years is a good run for any job. She’ll do a great job for someone."

For many, Musk's decision struck them as cold and unfair. However, it should be noted that he offered her another job within the company that was in line with her current level of pay. Brown refused the offer.

Did he do the right thing? What are your thoughts on the way Musk makes business decision?

