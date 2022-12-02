"I F'ed Up!" - From Liver King to Liar King?

Brian Johnson, also known as the "Liver King" became a social media sensation who amassed a sizable online following by promoting his tents of the benefits of primal living. These included things such as consuming raw animal organs to which he credited his otherworldly physique.

However, it now appears the jig is up after Johnson was forced to admit that the secret to his success was largely the result of steroids, after damaging emails were released that showed the fraudulent health guru was consuming up to $12,000 a month in the controversial narcotics.

In a newly released confessional video, Johnson came clean by saying:

I'm making this video to apologize because I f***ed up, because I'm embarrassed and ashamed, because I lied and I misled a lot of people. It's been tricky as f*** to navigate. Well, clearly, I did it wrong and I'm here now to set the record straight -- yes, I've done steroids and yes, I'm on steroids monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician.

Johnson for years has run a successful supplement enterprise which eventually led to him become the viral internet phenomenon he has become today. He admits that the pressure to live up to the overwhelming expectations that come from one in his position led him to seek shortcuts in the form of steroids.

While spreading the message, I've been on several podcasts, and when asked if I've ever taken steroids, I've always said, 'no. I don't touch the stuff. Not going to touch the stuff. Never touched the stuff.' That was a lie. I've convinced myself this had nothing to do with the ancestral message.

Johnson does maintain that while he trained naturally for decades, he resorted to trying steroids in 2021 to provide a boost when he wasn't feeling 100% healthy and needed the additional help. However, he understands why he is now receiving backlash and vows to do better going forward.

I fully own that I f***ed up. I am as sorry as a man can be, and all I can do is take extreme ownership right now, be better, and lead myself to a better life as a better human.

What are your thoughts on the Liver King and his somewhat unique training beliefs. Would you be willing to give him a chance to make right going forward? Please share your comments below!

