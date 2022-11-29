Photo by istockphoto

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it.

My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.

I was once happily married for over 3 years, until my husband said we had to have a child, which I agreed to, and I took in and gave birth to Ana in the due month, at first he was happy but when he saw Ana he changed his mood, Anna is supposed to look like him and she is also black skinned, according to him.

This is how a love story went from good to bad in the blink of an eye, and I began living alone with my daughter.

Earlier on, I began to notice how Ana distances herself from me; she no longer plays and does things with me; instead, she prefers to be alone with her phone from morning to night. I was so enraged that I decided to find out what was going on and why she was always on her phone.

I secretly installed a recorder on her phone to track her history; I knew it was wrong, but I was curious as to why my daughter is no longer as friendly to me as she once was.

After three days, I decided to investigate what was going on, and I discovered that my daughter had been asking questions on the internet, such as "How can I have a father?" Is a single mother eligible for a husband?" These questions broke my heart; how will I tell her that her father is not a good father?

What are your thoughts on this article? Share your thoughts and subscribe to receive more interesting updates.