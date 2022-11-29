Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on Thanksgiving

Photo by New York Post

Thanksgiving is generally regard as a day to be thankful for the may blessing in our lives. However, for some the celebrating can lead to a bit of overkill in terms of celebrating. That was certainly the case of a Florida man who consumed too much alcohol which resulted in some poor choices.

Christopher Pacitto, CEO of Velocity Engineering Services, was arrested on Thanksgiving after his girlfriend accused him of attacking her with her own sex toy.

The incident allegedly took place at The Blind Pass Resort Motel, in St. Peterburg at approximately 4:30am, when Pacitto was apprehended after a lover's spat. According to the complaint, the 6-foot-2, 300 pound assailant began to pack his bags and then proceeded to toss all of his girlfriends belongings onto the floor. When she tried to stop him, the affidavit sated:

During that process he hit her with a sex toy on her torso, leaving her with a bruise.

While the exact weapon was not specified, Pacitto did admit to throwing several items at his girlfriend of seven months. He indicated that the aggravating factor involved in the incident was due to him being heavily intoxicated.

Pacitto, a resident of Fort Myers was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released the following day on a $1000 bond and instructed to stay away from the accuser. Pacitto has submitted a not-guilty plea, according to court records.

