Man Almost Sacrificed His Family to Black Magic - "The Spirit Said They're The Reason I'm Poor"

Photo by Times of India

This is a nonfiction article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Do you believe in witchcraft? Do you think your child or family is to blame for your poverty? Do you believe that taking a life will solve all of your financial problems? Many questions have been raised, but none have been answered.

Many things are happening in this world; you might think you are not affected at the moment but it can happen to anyone. Black magic is steadily taking over this generation; instead of working hard to get money, some youngsters turn to black magic to create money simply and quickly; although this article is different, but it has something to do with fast money and fortune.

Joshua is well-liked in our area because, despite his financial difficulties, he is a compassionate and caring man who makes people laugh a lot; in fact, some of our neighbors recommended him to pursue a career in comedy. Hahaha

Joshua has a wife and three children; he is not the breadwinner of the family, but he does his best to prepare and put smiles on his family's faces.

We suddenly stopped seeing Joshua and his family; the neighbors inquired and called his number, but it did not connect; the neighbors were concerned about the couple, believing they were in danger.

On a whim, the neighbors tried to force open Joshua's door to see if they died inside their home or something, but to their great astonishment, they discovered something else.

They discovered Joshua's wife and family bound with a rope, they promptly freed them. When they questioned his wife about it, she said that her husband attempted to sacrifice her and the children to black magic since he believes they are the source of his financial woes.

What are your thoughts on this article? Share your opinions and subscribe to receive more interesting updates.