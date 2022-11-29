Man Almost Sacrificed His Family to Black Magic - "The Spirit Said They're The Reason I'm Poor"

Anthony James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQ2QF_0jQ2yZGW00
Photo byTimes of India

This is a nonfiction article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Do you believe in witchcraft? Do you think your child or family is to blame for your poverty? Do you believe that taking a life will solve all of your financial problems? Many questions have been raised, but none have been answered.

Many things are happening in this world; you might think you are not affected at the moment but it can happen to anyone. Black magic is steadily taking over this generation; instead of working hard to get money, some youngsters turn to black magic to create money simply and quickly; although this article is different, but it has something to do with fast money and fortune.

Joshua is well-liked in our area because, despite his financial difficulties, he is a compassionate and caring man who makes people laugh a lot; in fact, some of our neighbors recommended him to pursue a career in comedy. Hahaha

Joshua has a wife and three children; he is not the breadwinner of the family, but he does his best to prepare and put smiles on his family's faces.

We suddenly stopped seeing Joshua and his family; the neighbors inquired and called his number, but it did not connect; the neighbors were concerned about the couple, believing they were in danger.

On a whim, the neighbors tried to force open Joshua's door to see if they died inside their home or something, but to their great astonishment, they discovered something else.

They discovered Joshua's wife and family bound with a rope, they promptly freed them. When they questioned his wife about it, she said that her husband attempted to sacrifice her and the children to black magic since he believes they are the source of his financial woes.

What are your thoughts on this article? Share your opinions and subscribe to receive more interesting updates.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing for Newsbreak, sign up using this referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write to attract other readers and writers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# witchcraft# black magic# family# drama# life

Comments / 45

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

Incline Village, NV
3954 followers

More from Anthony James

"I F'ed Up!" - From Liver King to Liar King?

Brian Johnson, also known as the "Liver King" became a social media sensation who amassed a sizable online following by promoting his tents of the benefits of primal living. These included things such as consuming raw animal organs to which he credited his otherworldly physique.

Read full story

Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.

Read full story
153 comments

Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.

Read full story
37 comments
Fort Myers, FL

Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is generally regard as a day to be thankful for the may blessing in our lives. However, for some the celebrating can lead to a bit of overkill in terms of celebrating. That was certainly the case of a Florida man who consumed too much alcohol which resulted in some poor choices.

Read full story
1 comments

Hero Boy: A 14 Year Old Boy Dies While Trying To Save His 2 Female Friends

Can you put your life in jeopardy for the sake of the one you love? Can you put your life on the line to save your friends? Finally, do you truly understand what true friendship entails? Regardless whether some people believe they can do it for the media, they can't even hurt themselves because of someone behind closed doors.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: FTX Won’t Be the Death of Crypto - Why the Crypto Phoenix Will Rise From the Ashes Once Again

Growing up as a big comic fan, there was always one thing you could count on; characters returning for the dead. Now, as much as I love comics, they have nothing on the cryptocurrency industry which has been prematurely written off too many times to count over the last decade. Now, with another bad actor (FTX) in the headlines for financial wrongdoings, once more the haters are calling for the “End of Crypto”!

Read full story

Man Finds 201 Year Old Pirate Bottle Message Near The River, ‘Finds Fake Treasure’

This is a nonfiction article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into the meat of this piece, I'd want to ask three things that have been plaguing me for a long time: Do you believe the pirate stories are true? Do you believe there are genuine treasures in the sea? Finally, what will you do if you come across a hidden treasure map near the river? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been addressed.

Read full story
9 comments

Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.

Read full story
144 comments

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.

Read full story
21 comments

92 Year Old Woman Falls In Love With 18 Year Old Man

This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Before delving into the context of this article, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me. First and foremost, isn't it past time to end the age gap stigma? Isn't it past time to accept that old men and women can still fall in love? Finally, should an elderly woman be permitted to date young men because of her feelings? These are questions that have been bothering me for quite some time, and I've decided to share them with you.

Read full story
294 comments

“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple

Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:

Read full story
80 comments

Angry Woman Locks Husband Up Without Food For 2 Weeks ‘He Was Admiring A Lady In The Gym’

This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who witnessed them firsthand; it is used with permission. Jealousy can cause a lot of problems in a relationship; it can lead to an unhappy marriage. Although everyone can be jealous, especially towards their loved ones, you must learn how to manage it if you want your relationship to last.

Read full story
57 comments
San Antonio, TX

Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home Down

They say that jealousy burns and in the case of a Texas woman named Senaida Soto, it appears to be true. Soto has been arrested in San Antonio, after being charged with attempting to burn down the home of her boyfriend.

Read full story
8 comments

Did Bruce Lee Die From Drinking Too Much Water?

Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973 at the age of only 32 years old and the mystery surrounding his death has persisted for many years. A popular theory has been that he suffered brain swelling from a cerebral oedema. However, a new study has called all that into question and postulated a much different conclusion. In short, researches believe that he may have died from drinking too much water!

Read full story
1 comments

Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.

Read full story
47 comments

Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera In My Mom's Room When My Uncle Came To Visit, What I Saw Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this content is purely for entertainment purposes. The story occurred, but we lack the necessary evidence to back up our claim, so this is a fictitious article.

Read full story
18 comments

Kim Jong Un Pokes the American Bear - How Will US Respond to New North Korea Missile Launch?

North Korea successfully conducted a test firing of what is being described as a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Reportedly the missile, a Hwaeseong-17, was launched from the Pyongyang International Airfield and traveled a distance of approximately 620 miles.

Read full story
1 comments

'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out

Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.

Read full story
922 comments

Australia Threatens to Take Action Against Russia if They Don't Extradite 3 Involved in Downing of Airliner

Penny Wong, Australia's Foreign Minister, has called on Russia to legally extradite the three men found guilty of hijacking a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy