Hero Boy: A 14 Year Old Boy Dies While Trying To Save His 2 Female Friends

Can you put your life in jeopardy for the sake of the one you love? Can you put your life on the line to save your friends? Finally, do you truly understand what true friendship entails? Regardless whether some people believe they can do it for the media, they can't even hurt themselves because of someone behind closed doors.

Have you ever heard the expression "Not all super heroes wear capes"? Some of you may be familiar with these words, but few, if any, are aware of their true significance.

A 14-year-old boy named Dyllan has gone viral on social media for his incredible gesture toward his friends. According to multiple credible sources, Dyllan died while attempting to save his two female friends who were stranded in an icy lake.

The teenagers are said to have gone out onto the ice before falling into the water when it shattered around 2.30pm.

His friends were saved, but Dyllan did not survive. Dyllan spent his 14th birthday in the hospital before passing away the next day on Thanksgiving (November 24).

Yvonne Wenzel, his aunt, stated:

Dyllan, from what I understand, recognized there was a problem and took off running, according to what everyone reported, and dived into the river. Unfortunately for Dyllan, he drowned and no one could discover him soon enough to save him.

Despite the fact that this is not wholly positive news, we must admire and honor Dyllan since he did something that most of us cannot; he deserves to be labeled a super hero because he is one and will always be.

