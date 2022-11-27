Man Finds 201 Year Old Pirate Bottle Message Near The River, ‘Finds Fake Treasure’

Photo by Pinterest

This is a nonfiction article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Before I get into the meat of this piece, I'd want to ask three things that have been plaguing me for a long time: Do you believe the pirate stories are true? Do you believe there are genuine treasures in the sea? Finally, what will you do if you come across a hidden treasure map near the river? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been addressed.

John is someone who is constantly interested in chasing down treasures; he loves adventures so much that he often pretends to be on a treasure hunt in his own home, which is sort of strange, but we all like it when he's acting like that.

However, it's November and John's 29th birthday, so we decided to give John the best birthday gift possible. At first, we struggled to think of something because most of what we thought of might not impress John at all.

We decided to give John a real task rather than a gift, so we faked everything. We set up a secret bottle with a pirate cross sign and dropped it at the river bank, and we even went as far as finding fake treasures so he would believe it was real.

We went to celebrate John's birthday beside an island, it's such a beautiful sight to behold, we lured John into seeing the bottle, immediately he saw it, he went and grabbed it, he opened it and found a hidden note that reads; This is pirate one, the coordinator of the tirod pirate treasure haunt, there is a hidden treasure on the island. We even included a map to make it more realistic.

We were expecting John to tell us what was going on because he was so eager, but he didn't. He followed the map and discovered the phony treasure; he was so excited that he raced out shouting "I have discovered a treasure, I told y'all the legends are true" we first enjoyed the moment before telling him the truth about how we arranged that as a birthday gift. Oh, he was irritated at first, but he later stated that he was really delighted to search for the treasure.

What are your thoughts on this article? Have you ever been duped by a friend? Do you believe in treasures? Share your ideas in the comments section and subscribe to receive more fascinating updates.

Want to read more of my work as I publish? Sign up using my referral link .