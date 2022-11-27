Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’

Photo by Dreamstime.com

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission.

Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.

Joe is one of the nicest men I've ever met; he is my closest friend; we do virtually everything together, hang out with the same friends, tell each other secrets; we even planned to marry twins so we wouldn't be so far away; it's heartbreaking to see all of this happen to him.

Joe's father died when he was only ten years old, and he struggled to get through it, battling depression and abuse from others. He nearly gave up, but decided to live life once more for the people who have shown him nothing but genuine love.

Before Joe's father died, he buried a message in a container and instructed Joe to read it when he was 40 years old. I remember Joe being so excited to read those messages, he always thought it was some kind of treasure or money, he had no idea what was inside the message would break him.

Joe celebrated his birthday in his family's home on November 25th, inviting everyone, including all family members and friends, and telling everyone that he has a secret message he would want to read out, saying it's from his father, who told him not to do it until he is 40.

We're all excited to hear what he wants to read, not realizing it'll be the end of the party.

Joe began to read;

Hello Joe, it's your father, ever since you were born, I've treated you like a king, since your childhood, I've made sure you're not left out, I wanted nothing but the best for you, but there are some things a man can't take anymore, so I decided to take my own life because I don't know how to live knowing fully well that you're not my son, yes Joe, your mom cheated.

This letter broke everyone's heart at the party, and Joe is devastated to learn about it.

