My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.

Do you believe it's a good idea to have an adopted child while your husband is still living at home? Do you believe some men will treat them the same way they do their biological child? Many questions have been asked about this topic, but few, if any, have been answered.

David and his family are usually well-liked by the community; they were well-known in the area, for one or two reasons, they were unable to have their own children, so they decided to adopt a boy and a girl.

People admire David and his wife for taking good care of their adopted children, taking them shopping, buying them the best clothes, sending them to the best schools, and treating them as if they were their real children, but things changed when the lady turned 19 and decided it was time to have a boyfriend.

David has always been opposed to his child having a boyfriend; when his wife asks him, he concludes that the daughter is not old enough and that he does not trust the males out there.

This went on for a long time, and the daughter couldn't take it any longer, so she went to ask him why he was acting so strangely, and David delivered her the most unexpected news.

"No one, absolutely no man is good enough for you, I'm the only man good for you, stop hunting for a lover," David snarls.

David's comments have yet to be understood by the daughter.

