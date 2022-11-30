92 Year Old Woman Falls In Love With 18 Year Old Man

Photo by istockphoto

This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission.

Before delving into the context of this article, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me. First and foremost, isn't it past time to end the age gap stigma? Isn't it past time to accept that old men and women can still fall in love? Finally, should an elderly woman be permitted to date young men because of her feelings? These are questions that have been bothering me for quite some time, and I've decided to share them with you.

Janet's story is well-known in our community; almost everyone knows about her relationship life in our neighborhood. Unfortunately, some people go so far as to mock her and her love life, even stigmatizing her, to the point where she had to relocate from our area.

Janet is a 93-year-old woman who has spent almost her entire life crying or hustling for money; she was dumped by her boyfriend while pregnant; she became a single mom at the young age of 22 and had to do multiple things to get her life going; unfortunately, she lost her child and decided to avoid any relationship for the rest of her life.

However, there is a popular saying that goes, "When love finds you, you have no choice but to follow your heart," and she fell in love with an 18-year-old boy who adores her. She thought she'd be happy again because the boy treats her so well, and she was until people started accusing her of child abuse.

The entire neighborhood turned against Janet for dating an 18-year-old boy and even took her to court, which she won because the boy is over the age of 18 and has the right to make his own decisions.

