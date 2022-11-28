“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple

Photo by shutterstock.com

Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:

He’s going to sell the company.

While this certainly would be a business move that sends shockwaves though the industry, the potential suitor is one raising eyebrows as well. The company rumored to have their eye on acquiring the entertainment giant in none other than Apple. A former Disney executive thinks the move makes complete sense for Iger saying:

I think he’d welcome it — he’d be the last CEO of Disney.

Iger himself was known for power-making deals during his first tenure as CEO as the company would spend nearly $100 billion to acquire mega-brands such as Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm. All are now key pillars if the company's portfolio.

However would Apple be able to stomach the cost? Disney has a current market valuation of nearly $180 billion and a would be seeking a premium price to sell which could easily soar above $200 billion. Additionally, a deal of this magnitude would also draw the scrutiny of antitrust regulators who would certainly have something to say about a merger of the two behemoths.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook is known to be cautious with his approach to acquisitions, however, earlier in the year hinted at a potential major purchase by saying:

We are always looking at companies to buy, we acquire a lot of smaller companies and we’ll continue to do that for IP and to incorporate talent. We don’t discount something larger if the opportunity presents itself. I’m not going to go through my list with you on this call, but we’re always looking.

With Apple sitting on more than $40 billion of cash reserves, they certainly have the financial muscle to make such a power move reality. The question is, will they pull the trigger? So far, officials from both companies have refused to comment on the rumored acquistion.

What are your thoughts on this potential powerhouse deal? Would you want to see Disney under the Apple banner?

