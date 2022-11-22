Did Bruce Lee Die From Drinking Too Much Water?

Photo by shutterstock.com

Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973 at the age of only 32 years old and the mystery surrounding his death has persisted for many years. A popular theory has been that he suffered brain swelling from a cerebral oedema. However, a new study has called all that into question and postulated a much different conclusion. In short, researches believe that he may have died from drinking too much water!

The research team, consisting of a group of kidney specialists from Spain, have now published the findings of their study in the Clinical Kidney Journal. The conclusion is that Lee had a high risk potential for hyponatremia, which meant that he possessed a low sodium concentration in his blood due to chronic fluid intake. The study said:

We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis… . This may lead to hyponatremia, cerebral oedema and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine. Given that hyponatremia is frequent, as is found in up to 40% of hospitalized persons and may cause death due to excessive water ingestion even in young healthy persons, there is a need for a wider dissemination of the concept that excessive water intake can kill.

Over the years, there have been many different theories as to how Lee may have died. Some even believe he might have been targeted for assassination. Other speculated his death could have been caused by heat exhaustion. However, the new theory centered around hyponatremia makes sense given that Lee was known to subject himself to long period of liquid-only dieting.

Lee was survived by his wife Linda, and children Shannon and Brandon. He would also leave a legacy as one of history's most important martial artists. Brandon Lee would go on to die tragically in an accidental shooting while filming the movie "The Crow".