Kim Jong Un Pokes the American Bear - How Will US Respond to New North Korea Missile Launch?

Anthony J Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCQKf_0jHwI21o00
CNN

North Korea successfully conducted a test firing of what is being described as a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Reportedly the missile, a Hwaeseong-17, was launched from the Pyongyang International Airfield and traveled a distance of approximately 620 miles.

According to officials in Japan who have monitored North Korea’s experts, the new weapon potentially possesses the range to strike the United States Mainland. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said:

North Korea is continuing to carry out provocative actions at frequency never seen before. I want to restate that we cannot accept such actions.

The provocative North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch of test missile warned South Korea and the United States by saying:

North Korea should clearly demonstrate their strongest will to retaliate the hysteric aggression war drills by the enemies seeking to destroy peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region.

He also promised to make more offensive maneuvers if the United Sates continues to interfere with matters on the Korean Peninsula. The KNCA said:

Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats to the DPRK, frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our Party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation.

Speaking from the APEC Summit, Vice-President Kamala Harris said:

I have asked this group of allies and partners to come together to join us in condemning North Korea’s long range ballistic missile launch. I’ve also asked them to join in so that we as allies and partners can consult on next steps. This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen violation of the multiple UN Security resolutions. It destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions.

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol is working together with Washington DC to strength relations between the two countries to counter the ambitions of Kim and North Korea. He said:

The government will not tolerate North Korea’s provocations. The government has overwhelming response capability and willingness to immediately react to any North Korean provocations, so North Korea should not misjudge this.

In recent days, President Joe Biden had asked Chinese leaders for assistance in helping to dampen tensions North Korea. He has also promised to take more aggressive further defensive measures if needed.

It is yet to be seen how Biden and the United States will react to the latest missile tests from North Korea.

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business.

