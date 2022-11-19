Australia Threatens to Take Action Against Russia if They Don't Extradite 3 Involved in Downing of Airliner

Penny Wong, Australia's Foreign Minister, has called on Russia to legally extradite the three men found guilty of hijacking a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

The incident occurred approximately 8 years ago, but when the court decided to rule on the case on Thursday, they ruled out all necessary pleas from the killers, stating that the missile was deliberately launched to bring down the plane, even if the target had been a military aircraft rather than a civilian airliner. In a statement, Penny Wong said:

We call on Russia to surrender those convicted, so they can face the court sentence for their heinous crime.

Russia, on the other hand, is hesitant to extradite the them because they believe verdict is scandalous and politically motivated.

The three convicts are two Russian citizens named Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, as well as a Ukrainian named Leonid Kharchenko, who were all senior figures in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a boarding set up by separatists when the war in eastern Ukraine broke out.

Both the trial and the verdict have been condemned by Russia's foreign ministry as "based on a political order to reinforce the version promoted by The Hague" as well as by international investigators about Russia's involvement in the attack.

According to a statement on the foreign ministry's website that read:

The trial in the Netherlands has every chance of becoming one of the most scandalous in the history of legal proceedings. With its extensive list of oddities, inconsistencies, and dubious prosecution arguments, which nonetheless formed the basis of the verdict.

With the two countries currently at an impasse, it remains to be seen what will happen next, and if any hostilities will arise as a result of the standoff.

