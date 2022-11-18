World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests

North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.

President Joe Biden informed Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that if North Korea keeps launching provocative nuclear missiles, the United States will take unspecified defensive steps against it. Biden pushed Xi to forbid additional tests.

Biden and the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and other nations made a commitment on Sunday to cooperate against North Korea's missile development.

According to estimates from the West, North Korea has intensified its missile testing this year, launching roughly 80 rockets, including at least one intercontinental ballistic missile and two hypersonic missiles. There are more than three times as many as the 23 missiles launched in 2017. Some 2022 launch predictions are much higher.

The United States and its allies are concerned about more than just the quantity of missiles. Threatening rocket trajectory developments include one crossing over Japan and another crashing into the water south of the Northern Limit Line, a maritime dividing line between the Koreas.

North Korea is also expected to conduct a nuclear device test in the near future, according to U.S. and South Korean authorities. Seventh nuclear test by North Korea and its first since 2017.

The missiles, with the exception of one, have all landed in international waters, and several have prompted alerts in Japan and South Korea. One rocket launched on October 4 flew above the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori, setting off warnings that advised locals to seek cover.

Despite U.N. protests, the missile launches have continued. penalties from the Security Council beginning in 2006.

What caused North Korea to begin firing more missiles?

North Korea claimed that the rocket launches were in retaliation to Vigilant Storm, a significant military drill that South Korean and American forces began on October 31.

Thousands of American and South Korean soldiers participated in the exercises, along with 100 American and 140 South Korean aircraft, including two F-35 fighter jets. stealth bombers B-1B. Over the course of six days, about 1,600 sorties or deployments were carried out.

According to North Korean official media, the drill served as a warm-up for a prospective invasion. Since the end of the Korean War, the United States and South Korea have conducted various-sized military training exercises there.

The largest exercise of its kind since 2017 called Vigilant Storm was set to end on November 4. A day after the United States suggested that the North Korean launches might be a lead-up to a nuclear test, it was extended.

According to some analysts, North Korea is profiting from the ongoing conflicts across the world, such as the confrontation between the United States and China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It hopes to improve ties with China and Russia while exerting pressure on the United States.