Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential Ambition

Donald Trump, the former U.S president declared on Tuesday that he will run for President in 2024, despite growing calls from Republicans for the party to find elsewhere in the wake of the disastrous 2022 midterm elections.

Trump declared his campaign for President of the United States during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

He has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission announcing his intention to run for President in 2024 and setting up a fundraising account minutes before his scheduled 9 p.m. announcement from Mar-a-Lago.

During his speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said that:

America's resurgence starts right now!

Trump intended to use a ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate to claim credit for Republican election triumphs, but the GOP's failure to capture the Senate and troubles in House contests derailed that strategy and put Trump on the defensive in the political arena.

Many Republicans pointed out that the party did poorly in the elections of 2018 and 2020 under the leadership of the billionaire and blamed Trump and Trump-like candidates for the GOP's dismal performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, said:

Trump's cost us the last three elections, and I don't want to see it happen a fourth time.

This is some of the sharpest criticism from Republicans since Trump's first run for the presidency in 2015–16.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican from Florida, who defied anti-Republican trends by gaining reelection with more than 59% of the vote, is being looked to by many Republicans looking for a new leader. Because of how well-liked DeSantis is, Trump has already begun to criticize him.

Despite only needing a net gain of one seat to take control of the Senate, Republicans struggled in a number of U.S. House and state office races during last week's midterm elections. A heartbreaking letdown for party leaders who had envisioned a "red wave" and blamed Trump for a meager trickle, the GOP is still on track to reclaim control of the House, but possibly by less than a half-dozen seats.

Trump is the Republican Party's worst loser, according to a headline on the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, which is often supportive of him.