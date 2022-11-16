President Joe Biden Speaks on Russian-made Missile Fall That Killed 2 in Poland

During the penultimate day at the G20 in Indonesia, US President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with key allies, promising to "find out exactly what occurred" after a Russian-made missile landed inside the borders of a NATO ally.

Following his impromptu roundtable with leaders at the G20 Summit, Biden told reporters:

We promised to support Poland's investigations into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border and we're going to make sure we figure out precisely what happened. The next move will be decided together as we do our investigation.

On Wednesday morning local time, the president had just left the meeting in Bali. The discussions followed the late-Tuesday announcement by Poland's foreign ministry that a "Russian-made missile" had struck the town of Przewodów. The type of missile, the person who fired it, and the location of the launch were all left out of the ministry's statement. Prior to this, Biden spoke with the NATO secretary general and the president of Poland.

After the meeting, Biden was questioned by the media if the missile was launched from Russia. He responded:

There is some early information that disputes that. I won't say that until we have finished our investigation. The trajectory makes it seem implausible that it was shot from Russia. Still, we'll see.

The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed the accusations that Russian missiles have landed in Poland as "deliberate provocation" and denied that any targets close to the state border between Ukraine and Poland had been struck.

The discussion included Biden and representatives of the G7 and NATO. According to the officials, Biden met with officials from Canada, the European Union, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan.

According to the President, there was "total unanimity" at the table regarding how to handle the situation. He gave no further details regarding the missile's origin.