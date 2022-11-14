Fodor’s Names Lake Tahoe to Their Annual “No List 2023”

shutterstock.com

For many, Tahoe I considered to be one of the most breathtaking places on Earth to visit. However, that did not stop Fodor’s from adding the popular vacation destination to it’s annual “No List” which advises travelers against visiting specific tourist destinations for a given year. Fodor’s describes their grading criteria by saying:

For this year’s No List, we’re highlighting destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023 in three main categories: natural attractions that could use a break in order to heal and rejuvenate; cultural hotspots that are plagued with overcrowding and resource depletion; and locations around the world immediately and dramatically impacted by water crises.

The pick should come as no surprise to residents of the Tahoe Basin who have struggled with tourist problems over the last several years as the pandemic made it a popular place to visit for nearby California residents who have surged to the area in record numbers. Fodor’s specific reason were explained by noting:

Heavy traffic crushes Tahoe’s roads into fine dust and debris and pumps tailpipe emissions into the air. When it rains or snow melts, stormwater transports these fine pollution particles into the Lake, clouding its cobalt blue waters. Improving Tahoe’s traffic conditions will reduce this pollution source, and alleviate the stress and strain of travel in Tahoe.

A study conducted earlier in the year had revealed that more than two-thirds of those polled felt the Tahoe area was “heading in the wrong direction”. Some of the most common complaints have revolved around the high cost of housing, pollution, and traffic. Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center said:

The findings of this new report identify the same housing, traffic and economic disparity issues that Tahoe residents have been struggling with and discussing for years, which is not surprising. What is surprising is that updated Census data signals that our economic and housing challenges are persistent and becoming more urgent.

Fodor’s has reiterated that the purpose of their report is not to boycott certain areas, but instead to provide those locations a chance to take a breather and recover a bit so travelers can have optimal experiences.

The full list of 2023 recommendations can be found at the following link.