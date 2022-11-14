Fodor’s Names Lake Tahoe to Their Annual “No List 2023”

Anthony J Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENhGH_0jAiszDb00
shutterstock.com

For many, Tahoe I considered to be one of the most breathtaking places on Earth to visit. However, that did not stop Fodor’s from adding the popular vacation destination to it’s annual “No List” which advises travelers against visiting specific tourist destinations for a given year. Fodor’s describes their grading criteria by saying:

For this year’s No List, we’re highlighting destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023 in three main categories: natural attractions that could use a break in order to heal and rejuvenate; cultural hotspots that are plagued with overcrowding and resource depletion; and locations around the world immediately and dramatically impacted by water crises.

The pick should come as no surprise to residents of the Tahoe Basin who have struggled with tourist problems over the last several years as the pandemic made it a popular place to visit for nearby California residents who have surged to the area in record numbers. Fodor’s specific reason were explained by noting:

Heavy traffic crushes Tahoe’s roads into fine dust and debris and pumps tailpipe emissions into the air. When it rains or snow melts, stormwater transports these fine pollution particles into the Lake, clouding its cobalt blue waters. Improving Tahoe’s traffic conditions will reduce this pollution source, and alleviate the stress and strain of travel in Tahoe.

A study conducted earlier in the year had revealed that more than two-thirds of those polled felt the Tahoe area was “heading in the wrong direction”. Some of the most common complaints have revolved around the high cost of housing, pollution, and traffic. Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center said:

The findings of this new report identify the same housing, traffic and economic disparity issues that Tahoe residents have been struggling with and discussing for years, which is not surprising. What is surprising is that updated Census data signals that our economic and housing challenges are persistent and becoming more urgent.

Fodor’s has reiterated that the purpose of their report is not to boycott certain areas, but instead to provide those locations a chance to take a breather and recover a bit so travelers can have optimal experiences.

The full list of 2023 recommendations can be found at the following link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lake tahoe# fodors# travel# vacation destinations# life

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business. My latest book, "No Limits" is an Amazon bestseller.

Incline Village, NV
308 followers

More from Anthony J Lynch

Word War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests

North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.

Read full story
17 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential Ambition

Donald Trump, the former U.S president declared on Tuesday that he will run for President in 2024, despite growing calls from Republicans for the party to find elsewhere in the wake of the disastrous 2022 midterm elections.

Read full story

President Joe Biden Speaks on Russian-made Missile Fall That Killed 2 in Poland

During the penultimate day at the G20 in Indonesia, US President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with key allies, promising to "find out exactly what occurred" after a Russian-made missile landed inside the borders of a NATO ally.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

California Megachurch Elder Charged with Murder of 11 Year Old Child

Leticia McCormack, 49, an elder at the California megachurch, The Rock, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of her 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella. Her parents, Stanley and Adella Tom, were also arrested on similar charges.

Read full story
California State

California Sports Gambling Bills Go Down Swinging

After a contentious battle to legalize sports betting in California that saw more than $600 million spent by the competing interests, Propositions 26 and 27 have been rejected by a large majority of voters. The money raised for this effort more than doubled the previous high from 2020 when ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft attempted to block a proposal to make drivers legal employees and benefit eligible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 Billion

The Forbes’ list of NBA Team Valuations is out for 2022 and for the first time in more than two decades, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers is the most valuable professional basketball team in the league. That honor now belongs to the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions who top the list at a valuation of $7 Billion which is a 25% increase from a year ago.

Read full story
2 comments
Coalinga, CA

California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

La Niña Conditions Portend Another Dry Winter for California

It appears that another dry Winter is in the cards for California after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that La Niña conditions are expected to continue through at least January 2023. Brad Pugh who serves as the Operational Drought Lead for the NOAA's Prediction Center said:

Read full story
Atherton, CA

Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in Atherton

A new mystery has literally been unearthed in Atherton, California, where a Mercedes-Benz sportscar was found buried under a garden at a mansion located at 351 Stockbridge. The car was found by a landscaping crew working the property and appears to have been there since 1990’s, long before the current owners of the home moved in.

Read full story
Reno, NV

Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Construction has finally started on the Airway Commerce Center, which will be located just south of the Reno-International Airport. The project will feature a mix of small and mid-sized businesses and is expected to create at least 350 new jobs once completed.

Read full story

Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, Cotopaxi

In another disappointing sign of the times, yet another major store is temporarily closing its doors in San Francisco. The latest retailer to shutter it’s Bay Area operations is Cotopaxi in Hayes Valley. This follows on the heels of Walgreens who had to close its 11th location in early 2022 due to continual troubles with customer thefts.

Read full story
1 comments

Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the Pandemic

For years, big tech has dominated the San Francisco economy as home to major companies like Salesforce, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Uber. However, after the pandemic shifted the landscape and opened the doors for more remote work options, the city has taken a hit and Mayor London Breed has acknowledged that saying:

Read full story
2 comments
Fremont, CA

Fremont Rated the Safest City in California

Over the last few years, Fremont has racked up honors such as the Happiest City in America and Best Place to Raise a Family in America. Now, the San Francisco Bay Area suburb has been rated the Safest City in California and one of the Top 50 in the country by WalletHub.

Read full story
7 comments
Richmond, CA

HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs

HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to Canines

San Francisco is well-known as home to some of the world’s great foods and restaurants. Now, it is also gaining notoriety as the city with the country’s first fine-dining eatery for your four-legged friends in Dogue.

Read full story
Reno, NV

Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of Staff

Clear Capital, the Reno-based real-estate appraisal firm announced that more than a quarter of their global workforce was laid off on Wednesday. Per employee reports, the layoffs were conducted via Google Meet. CEO, Duane Andrews confirmed:

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100

Upon reports that estimate sea levels could rise as much as seven feet by the year 2100, the City of San Francisco is embarking upon a year-long study of potential ways to protect the city and it’s inhabitants.

Read full story

Investors Worry How Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition May Affect Tesla

As Elon Musk has now rekindled interest in a proposed acquisition of Twitter and the deal appears to be moving towards conclusion, many are wondering what this means for the future of Tesla.

Read full story
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

In an effort to stem rising pollution in the area, the South Lake Tahoe City Council has agreed to a plan to restrict the use of single-use plastic water bottles in city facilities, permitted activities, and special events. The ban will go into effect in Spring of 2023.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy