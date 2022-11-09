California Sports Gambling Bills Go Down Swinging

Anthony J Lynch

After a contentious battle to legalize sports betting in California that saw more than $600 million spent by the competing interests, Propositions 26 and 27 have been rejected by a large majority of voters. The money raised for this effort more than doubled the previous high from 2020 when ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft attempted to block a proposal to make drivers legal employees and benefit eligible.

Per the terms of the Propositions, sports gambling would have been legalized at places such as tribal casinos and horse racing tracks. Currently more than 30 states offer sports betting, but it is limited to a select few places within California.

Those who campaigned against Proposition 26 felt that the measure would be used to further enrich wealthy tribes and give them a monopoly on state gambling. A statement from the No on Proposition Campaign read:

Proposition 26 was not just a sports betting measure but a massive expansion of gambling by five wealthy tribes that included a poison pill aimed at taking market share away from highly regulated cardrooms that provide millions of dollars in tax revenue to communities and tens of thousands of jobs.

Opponents of Proposition 27 argued that voters did not favor a massive expansion of gambling in the state as it might lead participants to become more easily addicted, while also opening the doors to children to be able to have easy access via mobile devices. Anthony Roberts, tribal chairman of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, said:

Our internal polling has been clear and consistent for years: California voters do not support online sports betting. Voters have real and significant concerns about turning every cellphone, laptop and tablet into a gambling device, the resulting addiction and exposure to children.

The strongest proponents backing the failed propositions were some of the largest sports gaming companies in the industry such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetGM. They argued that tax revenues from the initiatives could be used to assist groups such as the homeless and mentally ill.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office, a nonpartisan group, observed that while sports gambling had the potential to increase state revenues, there was also the chance some of the gains could be offset by a loss of lottery ticket sales.

Proposition 26 was rejected by 70% of state voters while Proposition 27 was even more unpopular with 83% against it passing.

I'm an award-winning writer based in Lake Tahoe/Silicon Valley. My NewsBreak focus centers around current events in lifestyle, finance, and business. My latest book, "No Limits" is an Amazon bestseller.

