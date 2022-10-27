Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 Billion

nba.com

The Forbes’ list of NBA Team Valuations is out for 2022 and for the first time in more than two decades, a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers is the most valuable professional basketball team in the league. That honor now belongs to the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions who top the list at a valuation of $7 Billion which is a 25% increase from a year ago.

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber bought the team in 2010 at a price of $450 million. So their investment has certainly paid off. During that stretch, the team has won four NBA championships led by the superstar trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and overseen the development of the state of the art Chase Center area.

Forbes assessed the Warriors’ impressive rise over the past year by saying:

During the 2021-22 season, the Warriors generated the most revenue ($765 million after paying their revenue-sharing check) and the most operating income ($206 million) in NBA history as they won their fourth title in eight years and played their first full season with fans in the new Chase Center. The Warriors made league financial history by raking in $150 million from arena sponsorships and advertising, double any other team, and by pulling in more than $250 million from premium seating, by far the most in the league.

The other top five valuations included the New York Knicks ($6.1 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($5.9 billion), Chicago Bulls ($4.1 billion) and Boston Celtics ($4 billion).

The New Orleans Pelicans ($1.6 billion) were the lowest valued franchise in the league. However, the league as a whole has seen an impressive resilience during the recent economic downturn. Forbes notes:

The average NBA team is now worth $2.86 billion, 15% more than a year ago, an impressive feat considering the stock market is down more than 15% over the same span. After arena debt service, league-wide revenue and operating income for the 2021-22 season were $10 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively—both record highs. The NBA is back on its pre-Covid growth trajectory, led by aggregate record sponsorship and advertising revenue at the team and league level, which totaled $1.35 billion last season, also an all-time high.