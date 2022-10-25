California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

shutterstock.com

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.

Singleton has been a resident of Coalinga and noted the differences he has seen in that time saying:

It was beautifully green just eight years ago. If you look at Google Maps, my yard was green, but like maybe five or six years ago now you look at it now, it’s like the Sahara Desert.

Coalinga has a population of approximately 17,500 people and is located in Fresno County. The state is currently mired in a drought National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 2022 has been the second-hottest year in the past 128 years. Residents have been subject to water restrictions, but their limited supply can only be stretched so far.

The city has attempted to purchase more water supplies from the open market, but Singleton has noted it has been difficult because it is price much higher than its expected worth. The next steps would be to either raise taxes or apply for financial assistance that would allow Coalinga to ensure residents would receive the required 55 gallons of water per day, which is recommend for safety and health measures.

Another tactic would be to pressure state officials in Sacramento to provide some emergency help. Singleton commented:

Sacramento, it’s beautiful up there. I mean, it’s like, wow, we would love to have some of the water that you have. It’s crazy that we don’t.

Over the past few years, Coalinga has also made a shift to utilizing more farmlands for solar panel farms. Singleton believes this may be a factor in why their water allocations have been so impacted this year noting:

Are we in a drought or are WE in a drought? Because the state seems to be looking great around us and we’re looking brown on the inside.

The Bureau of Reclamation is now working with the Coalinga to find new solutions including one that would provide additional funding through the Urban Community Drought Relief Grant program. They have vowed to provide whatever assistance is needed to support the city in in purchase of needed water supplies.