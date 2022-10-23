La Niña Conditions Portend Another Dry Winter for California

Anthony J Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpJ6L_0ijmnqcl00
shutterstock.com

It appears that another dry Winter is in the cards for California after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that La Niña conditions are expected to continue through at least January 2023. Brad Pugh who serves as the Operational Drought Lead for the NOAA's Prediction Center said:

We’re going on our third year of this extreme drought for much of the Western U.S., with the extreme drought currently focused over much of California, the Great Basin and extending northward into parts of Oregon In terms of impacts, it’s adversely affecting agriculture, also increasing the wildfire danger and even has impacts on tourism.

This is more bad weather news for the state, which counts on the Winter season to be the wettest portion of the year and the main driver for replenishing water supplies as well as the Sierra snowpack. The NOAA forecast shows that Southern California, and the Southwest in general are likely to experience the harshest treatment. In fact, more than 59% of the country is experiencing some level of drought conditions.

The NOAA report comes on the heels of a difficult year for the state, which saw over 6800 wildfires in 2022 that eviscerated more than 800 structures and resulted in nine lost lives, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The news is not all gloomy though as the NOAA's model shows a roughly equal chance chance for average or better precipitation in the Northern parts of California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOrkV_0ijmnqcl00
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Officials have reported that more than 90% of California is under severe or exceptional drought conditions. They point to a third straight year of La Niña winters that is caused by Tropical Pacific climate patterns. It is only the third time in recorded history that state has experienced a La Niña "triple dip". The last one occurred in the beginning of the Century.

Jon Gottschalck who leads the NOAA's climate Prediction Center said:

It should be no surprise that the winter outlook is consistent with typical La Niña impacts — which include a general warmer and drier south, and cooler and wetter north.

There is some hope for more atmospheric river conditions that helped to bring much needed mosture last December. However, many of those gains were lost in the dry months that followed to start 2022. Gottschalck added:

It’s a real challenge. Certainly, atmospheric river events can occur during these La Niña winters, and I wouldn’t expect anything otherwise. It’s more of the frequency of them — when they occur and how cold the situation is in the Pacific Northwest and in California — and whether you can build up the snowpack at sufficient levels so that it melts over time in the spring to produce drought relief overall.

