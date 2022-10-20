Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

shutterstock.com

Construction has finally started on the Airway Commerce Center, which will be located just south of the Reno-International Airport. The project will feature a mix of small and mid-sized businesses and is expected to create at least 350 new jobs once completed.

The center will utilize approximately 893,000 square feet and be developed by the Tolles Development Company. They are also the developers responsible for the Sticks at Midtown Reno and The Village at Rancharrah projects. A spokesman for Tolles shared:

Small businesses may not get all the headlines, but they provide good jobs for thousands of Northern Nevada residents.

Furthermore, the CEO of Tolles Development, Par Tolles

Airway Commerce Center is an infill project, creating a new employment center without sprawl or further stretching the region’s resources. Workers at Airway Commerce Center won’t need to commute long distances, and the companies that choose Airway Commerce Center as their new location will be close to the facilities and services they need every day.

The land for the project was previously part of the Home Gardens area. Tolles will be leasing the property for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. The CEO of the RTAA, Darren Griffin shared that the idea behind the project would be to spur a revitalization of the neighborhood area. In a prepared statement he said:

There are many benefits to this project including the opportunity to bolster safety around the airport. The main goal of the FAA and airports is to provide the safest and most efficient air space possible, and we are excited to not only do this through the Airway Commerce Center project, but also support local business and create an updated space for people who live and work in Reno-Tahoe.

Tolles has also shared that they will work diligently to preserve as many of the current trees at the location as possible. There are 185 now, but some are reportedly in poor health. They will also look to expand the tree coverage, as well.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2024.