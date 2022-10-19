Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, Cotopaxi

In another disappointing sign of the times, yet another major store is temporarily closing its doors in San Francisco. The latest retailer to shutter it’s Bay Area operations is Cotopaxi in Hayes Valley. This follows on the heels of Walgreens who had to close its 11th location in early 2022 due to continual troubles with customer thefts.

Cotopaxi opened in 2021 with high hopes for the area, but CEO and Founder, Davis Smith conceded:

Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us. From the very first week we opened the store we had our windows smashed in and a lot of products stolen. We replaced the window and it was broken again days later. It was broken into four times before we could get someone to come out and put some boards up and eventually get a metal gate installed which took a long time because the demand is so high.

Smith also shared that customers would steal from the store during the day as well by grabbing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise then running out. As a results, employees started to lock doors before letting customers come in individually.

Employee safety was also a concern to Smith who said:

Our employees just no longer feel safe working there, and I wouldn’t either.

After another brazen theft on Monday, Cotopaxi decided to temporarily close the store indefinitely. Smith revealed:

Instead of just her walking in, someone was hiding along the side, they rushed in the store as well and this group started grabbing thousands and thousands of dollars worth of product. Our team is not going to confront them. The last thing we need is someone to get hurt over a jacket or a backpack.

Smith has said that they will try to work with other businesses in the neighborhood to find a better solution. One option may be private security, although there is a hope that San Francisco police and city officials will do more to deter these crimes by offering stiffer punishments.

Despite having stores in other major locations like Salt Lake City, Denver, and Seattle, Smith said that only the San Francisco store has had these kinds of problems. He describes San Francisco as having “descended into a city of chaos.” He also stated:

Honestly we’ve never had another window broken, we’ve never had another door broken, we’ve never had any vandalism. We’ve never had mass theft in any other stores. This is the only store we’ve ever had this happen, so it’s been a bit of a shock for us.

The company still has four years remaining on its current lease.

