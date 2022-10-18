Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the Pandemic

shutterstock.com

For years, big tech has dominated the San Francisco economy as home to major companies like Salesforce, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Uber. However, after the pandemic shifted the landscape and opened the doors for more remote work options, the city has taken a hit and Mayor London Breed has acknowledged that saying:

Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back. This whole work-from-home thing is here to stay.

Despite best efforts to lure workers back to San Francisco offices, vacancies remain down over 25% and more of major retailers are divesting themselves of unused office space. By some estimates, some return-to-office rates have remained at about 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

To Breed, it is clear the city now needs to pivot and attempt to attract new types of companies to fill the gap left by technology. She acknowledged this fact by saying:

We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.

Tech companies generally offer high-paying jobs, which in turn is an excellent driver for city tax revenue. However, the industry has also been criticized for causing deep income inequality and surging home prices.

Breed sees this new opportunity as a prime one for the city to “reinvent, recreate and reinvest”. She envisions a new economic cycle driven by more green-tech and biotech companies.

To do this, Breed plans to find creative ways to entice new business in the form of incentives such as tax breaks.

The Bay Area still ranks as the #2 market for life-science tenants, and the demand for health research facilities and laboratories remains strong after the pandemic. In 2021, KKR paid more than $1 billion for a property previously leased by Dropbox with the intention to repurpose it for biotech clients.

Additionally, the Bay Area remains homes to some of the world’s top universities in Stanford and UC Berkeley, and should remain a magnet for top talent. For all these reasons, Breed remains optimistic noting:

People may not like what they see, and they're probably frustrated with all of this, but it doesn't mean that the city is not working its ass off to try and help people.