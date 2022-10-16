Richmond, CA

HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs

Anthony J Lynch

HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.

The company filed a notice with the California Employment Development Division on October 11 informing them of the decision to close the plant. By law, they were required to provide 60-days of advance notice to employees. The move will eliminate all current roles in the Bay Area.

The company’s lease had been set to expire at the beginning of 2023, and an analysis by the company found the current facility no longer met their needs. A spokesman noted:

Richmond is one of the oldest buildings in the U.S. network and has one of the smallest footprints, an inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration systems. Given the outdated state of the facility, HelloFresh will focus its efforts on its newer, more efficient sites and shift the production of EveryPlate to our other distribution centers.

The 110,000 square foot facility in Richmond was built in 2001 and first leased by HelloFresh in 2015. It is currently available for lease once more on PropertyShark.

HelloFresh experienced a record year in 2020, and saw a nearly 70% increase in active customers during the pandemic. In 2021, East Bay workers attempted to form a union after complaints of low pay and dangerous working conditions came to light. However, the proposal was defeated and some employees complained of threats of retaliation by the company. A spokesman for the company confirmed that the factory closure was in no way related to these efforts by employees saying:

The decision not to extend the lease is not a reflection of the local teams’ performance, and we are grateful for their contributions.

2022 has proved to be a difficult one for the company as they have seen a sharp decline in business as well as a 68% drop in shareholder value. At the height of its value, HelloFresh was worth more than $20 Billion dollars.

